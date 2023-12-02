ABC Drops '9-1-1' Season 7 Teaser

9-1-1 will be making its debut on ABC in just a few months, and the network has dropped a new teaser to get the fans excited. Although filming has only just started on the upcoming seventh season, that isn't stopping ABC from promoting it. With voiceovers from Peter Krause's Bobby Nash and Angela Bassett's Athena Grant taken from previous episodes, the promo shows the 118 and co.'s greatest hits from the first six seasons.

With wise words about emergencies, people having the worst days of their lives, first responders, family, and relationships, it's an emotional almost two minutes. Add on the fact that Lauren Daigle's "Rescue" is playing in the background, it's enough to give any person chills as the promo looks back at some of the most intense and emotional moments on 9-1-1. The clip also mentions that the No. 1 broadcast drama that is watched by 70 million people each season is coming to ABC, and people are in for quite a ride.

The teaser solidifies two big things from 9-1-1 that will more than likely stick for its transition from Fox to ABC: the emotional damage and the incredible music that is used at the most perfect times. Not much is known about the upcoming season, story-wise, but it is expected to get about 10 episodes, as most shows are aiming for 10-13 due to the strikes. The first season had 10 episodes, so it's not as bad. Most seasons have had 18 episodes, the other exception being Season 4 with 14 episodes due to COVID.

In the spring, Fox surprised everyone by canceling its top-rated drama, 9-1-1. It was reported prior that there was a possibility it could happen due to financial reasons, with the show likely moving to ABC. Not long after, it proved to be true. Spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, meanwhile, will be staying put on Fox, which will make crossovers a bit more difficult, unfortunately. At least 9-1-1 will be settling in just fine next year with its new partners, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

Starring Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, 9-1-1 focuses on the personal and professional lives of fictional first responders. With high-octane cases, heroic and emotional moments, and more, 9-1-1 will surely continue its reign as the top broadcast drama when it moves to ABC. More details on 9-1-1 Season 7 should be released in the coming weeks as filming continues. ABC's 2024 midseason schedule revealed that the Ryan Murphy series will be premiering its seventh season on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.