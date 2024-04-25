Emma Stone Denies Calling Jimmy Kimmel 'P*ick' at Oscars

Emma Stone belatedly denied a rumor that she called Jimmy Kimmel a "p-" during the 2024 Oscars ceremony. At the time, Kimmel cracked one joke in passing about Stone's movie Poor Things, and fans thought they could read Stone's lips when the camera cut to her. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Stone said that wasn't true, and admitted she hadn't even seen the buzz about this online.

Stone was at the Academy Awards as a nominee for best actress for her performance in Poor Things, and she ultimately won the category. Kimmel hosted the award show, and when a clip from Stone's movie played on screen he joked: "Those were all the parts of Poor Things we're allowed to show on TV" – a reference to all the sex scenes in the film. The camera cut to Stone just after he said this, though she didn't know she was on screen. She muttered something to her husband, Dave McCrary, and many viewers thought it was an insult at Kimmel.

Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a 'prick' after he insinuated that Poor Things was only about sex....#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/OXE2vEHx2e — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) March 10, 2024

When THR asked Stone about that moment, she was confused. She had to have the context explained to her, and said: "No! I didn't call him a p-... What did I say? I didn't call him a p-. I wasn't upset with him at all. I'll have to look that up."

Stone was in a joint interview with Nathan Fielder discussing their comedy series The Curse, but it's worth noting that Fielder is in a long-term relationship with a segment director on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Amber Schaeffer. Even setting aside that connection, Fielder was surprised by the notion that Stone was upset by that joke. He said: "I will just say this about Emily... It's incredible: Emily's always down for a joke."

"I'm near un-offendable," Stone added.

Poor Things is an adaptation of a 1992 novel by the same name written by Alasdair Gray, and was the latest collaboration between Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos. It is a science fiction story about a woman who committed suicide while pregnant, but had her fetus' mind successfully transplanted into her adult body to save her life. It is a story about self discovery, and sex is a large part of it, as Kimmel noted.

Meanwhile, The Curse is a satirical dark comedy about a newlywed couple who host an HGTV home improvement show together. They believe they are cursed due to their difficulty conceiving a child. The series premiered in October on Showtime and Paramount+, and is still streaming there now. According to Stone and Fielder, the series is over for good, and another season will not be made.