Golden Globes Find New TV and Streaming Home for 2024

The Golden Globes are switching networks for the first time in decades, airing on CBS instead of NBC. Paramount announced on Friday that the 2024 Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The award show is slated for Sunday, Jan. 7 2024.

The Golden Globes are unique among entertainment industry award shows as they are handed out by critics and entertainment journalists rather than other entertainers or even casual fans. The show has had its controversies in recent years, but it sounds like CBS hopes to refocus the event on a celebration, noting its nickname as "Hollywood's Best Party of the Year." CBS' CEO George Cheeks noted that the show will also come at a great time for a live event – something that audiences are often craving in today's age of streaming.

"Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year," Cheeks said. "The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS' new primetime schedule in February."

Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne added: "In an age when audiences are viewing content on their own schedules, we are delighted to bring the Golden Globes to viewers globally through CBS' robust platforms. Audiences will have the ability to enjoy our show live and on demand. We cannot wait to reveal the magic of what will be our most unforgettable show yet."

The Golden Globes hit a major crossroads in recent years when the organization that ran it, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was hit with widespread accusations of racism. Commenters on social media soon pointed out that the association's voting board was not diverse. Back in August, the HFPA formally dissolved, and Hoehne transitioned from the president of that association to the president of the Golden Globes. The award show is now its central focus.

"We are proud of how the Golden Globes has evolved over the past two years and where the organization is headed," Hoehne said at the time. "With its unique international footprint and global perspective on the entertainment world, this esteemed and trusted board truly sets the Golden Globes apart as an organization intent on recognizing achievements in film and television with superior credibility and integrity."

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ on Sunday, Jan. 7 starting at 8 p.m. ET. It will be three hours long and will be available to watch again afterward.