Jo Koy: What to Know About the Golden Globes Host for 2024

There is a lot more to Jo Koy than just hosting the 2024 Golden Globes. The comedian was recently announced to be hosting this Sunday's awards ceremony, and viewers will be in for a lot of laughs. The 52-year-old started his stand-up career at a comedy club in Las Vegas in 1994. After being spotted by a talent coordinator, he made his television debut on BET's Comic View and would appear in two seasons of the stand-up comedy show.

Koy has been on the rise since then, appearing in multiple stand-up specials and performing in the USO Tour. He was a regular on Chelsea Lately on E! as a roundtable guest, and the two of them were even together for a while until they broke up in 2022. Koy has a total of six stand-up specials, with two of them airing on Comedy Central and the other four on Netflix. Along with his stand-up, he also has his own podcast, The Koy Pond. On the podcast, he brought on friends and fellow comedians, but unfortunately, the last episode was in 2021, so it seems like those days are over.

The Golden Globes are not all that Jo Koy has planned for 2024. The comedian is embarking on a new tour that begins later this month in St. Louis and goes through May in Abu Dhabi. So, if fans watch the awards ceremony this weekend and find themselves completely laughing on the floor, they will be able to get tickets to Koy's tour on his official website, which has a lot more information. Also according to his website, he won the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year award at the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Special in Montreal, and after breaking the record for most tickets sold by a single artist at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu, the mayor's office proclaimed Nov. 24 as "Jo Koy Day" in 2017.

The Golden Globes should definitely be interesting to watch, and not just because there are some pretty tough contenders this year. Any time a comedian hosts an award show, it's always a lot better because you know that the jokes are going to be good. 2024 is already starting off in a good way, and people will want to watch the 2024 Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ to see it all.