ET and Variety to Host Official Golden Globes Digital Pre-Show

The 2024 Golden Globes are almost here, and the festivities begin before the ceremony starts. Variety and Entertainment Tonight will be teaming up with the Golden Globes to bring fans up close and personal with some of Hollywood's biggest stars on the red carpet. The red carpet pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be streaming on Variety.com, Variety's social media platforms, ETonline.com, the Golden Globes website, as well as an additional 20 websites in the PMC portfolio.

Hosting the gala red carpet will be Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin, Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson, and ET correspondent Rachel Smith. They will be interviewing some of the biggest film and television stars attending the black-tie gala. Meanwhile, the pre-show itself will include stars' arrivals on the carpet and conversations with the Golden Globe nominees and Variety editors.

The actual awards ceremony will then start at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, which will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Although there have been some snubs for 2024 Golden Globes, there are still many actors, shows, and movies nominated, some even more than once. The pre-show is just the beginning to what will surely be an entertaining night filled with surprises, disappointments, and more. Red carpet pre-shows are always something to look forward to, and fans will once again be able to look forward to it this Sunday.

2024 will mark the Golden Globes' new home, as it will be airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Prior to this year, the ceremony aired on NBC, which was its home since 1996. This actually won't be the first time the Golden Globes have aired on CBS, as the 1991 and 1992 ceremonies were on the network. With fans able to watch live on CBS and Paramount+, it should hopefully bring in more viewers, not to mention the fact that the show is back on Sunday night.

Be sure to tune in to the pre-show hosted by the Golden Globes, Variety, and Entertainment Tonight tomorrow, Jan. 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. There will be much to look forward to with interviews straight from the red carpet, which is always exciting to see. Watch the 2024 Golden Globes at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ to see who will take home an award and who, unfortunately, will not.