Major Comedian to Host Golden Globes 2024

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy. This is Koy's first time hosting a major award show and it's coming up fast – the Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Golden Globes announced Koy as the host along with several other key details on Tuesday. This is the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and it will air on broadcast TV while streaming simultaneously on Paramount+. Koy has seen a surge in popularity in recent years thanks to his stand-up comedy – including specials streaming on Netflix and Paramount+ – as well as movies, podcast appearances and other performances. The comedian himself seemed overjoyed to announce the gig.

@jokoy So excited to announce that I will be hosting the 2024 @Golden Globe Awards! Make sure to tune-in on Sunday, January 7 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT – airing live on @CBS and streaming on @Paramount Plus #GoldenGlobes ♬ original sound – Jo Koy

"I've stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I'm so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year," Koy said in a statement. "This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!"

Koy made posts on social media as well, and fans congratulated him on booking this major job. Meanwhile, the people behind the award show were excited as well. Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said: "We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood's award season. We can't wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience. We know Jo is bringing his A-game."

This year's showrunners, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirschner, added: "Jo's genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year's show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end."

Koy is best known for stand-up comedy – including his most recent Netflix special, Live from Los Angeles Forum. He also starred in the movie Easter Sunday, which was based on his stand-up material and his real-life experience. His next upcoming project is an animated film called Tiger's Apprentice, premiering on Paramount+ on Feb. 2, 2024. In the meantime, fans can catch him on the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS or Paramount+.