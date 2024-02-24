Emma Stone Immediately Regretted Her Taylor Swift Golden Globes' Joke

Emma Stone is backtracking a joke she made about pal Taylor Swift. After accepting the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Poor Things at the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 8, Stone was asked by a reporter what she thought about Swift cheering her on. Stone joked, "What an a—, am I right?" She added, "I've known her for almost 20 years, and I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and, yes, what an a—hole."

Now, over a month later, Stone tells Variety she "definitely won't make a joke like that again because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context. What a dope." Considering the bad jokes were taken care of at the Golden Globes because of host Jo Koy, what Stone said was pretty tame. Plus, people know how close she and Swift are, so it's not surprising that she would joking call her friend a bad name for cheering for her. Swift is known to be pretty loud and supportive at award shows for any of her friends and idols, which is always sweet.

The Curse actress appeared on The Graham Norton Show in December and shared that she and Swift met at the Young Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles when she was 18. "We just kept in touch ever since and became great friends," Stone said. Because of their close friendship, fans have speculated that "When Emma Falls In Love" from "The Vault" section of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is about Stone, but nothing has been confirmed.

What has been confirmed is how close Emma Stone and Taylor Swift really are, and one harmless joke didn't mean a thing. However, just because it was harmless for Stone, it seems like some took it the wrong way. Luckily, Stone only really did mean it as a joke and she loves Swift just as much as before. Only she's now just laying off the jokes. In Hollywood, you never know what could happen, no matter how you mean your joke.

Hopefully, Stone and Swift will be able to reunite once again and prove once and for all that they are as close as ever and that the joke wasn't as bad as one would think. At the very least, with Swift having her directorial debut coming up, maybe she can cast Stone to play the lead.