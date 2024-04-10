Why 'Divorce Is Not an Option' for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber may be experiencing marital troubles, at least according to those ongoing rumors, but divorce is not on the table. As speculation continues to swirl around the A-list couple, who tied the knot in 2018, after Stephen Baldwin's cryptic post for prayers in February, a new source is clearing the air, stating that "divorce is not an option."

"Justin and Hailey are not separating but they have been going through a tough time," the source told The Sun. "Divorce is not an option for them as it goes against their religious beliefs. They're working on their marriage. Nobody's moved out, but occasionally they are spending time apart by staying with family and friends, but they are really keen to stay together."

The Sun's report was published on April 9, a little more than a month after rumors first surfaced that trouble was brewing in the Bieber's marriage. On Feb. 26, Hailey's father took to Instagram to reshare a post from All Things Possible Ministries' Victor Marx that asked for prayers for the celebrity couple. The clip, which the Usual Suspects star reshared without further comment, read, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." Marx added that "Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well," sharing that "there are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus." Hours later, Justin and Hailey were seen attending a church service at the Churchome Church in Los Angeles.

As rumors continued to swirl surrounding their marriage, with reports surfacing that they were living separately and headed for a trial separation, Hailey shut down the rumors when she broke her silence on March 5. In a statement posted to her Instagram Story, she told fans, "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion..." She added, "I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Earlier this month, an insider further cleared the air when they told PEOPLE that Hailey and Justin are "very, very happy," adding that "there's no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever" to the rumors. Meanwhile, a source told InTouch in February that while the Biebers had been experiencing some marital troubles, Hailey "really doesn't want to throw in the towel on her marriage" and she is "willing to put in the effort."