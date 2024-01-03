Buzzy New Showtime Series Earns Multiple Golden Globe Nominations

The recent hit Showtime series Fellow Travelers scored two nominations at the 2024 Golden Globes. The miniseries is a historical romance and a political thriller all in one, starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey. Bomer was nominated for best actor in the genre, while the whole show was nominated for best series in its genre as well.

Fellow Travelers is nominated for "best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television," while Bomer is nominated for "best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television." It's a huge win for a show that just premiered in October and finished its run on Dec. 17, 2023. The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS while it is streamed on Paramount+.

Fellow Travelers is based on a novel by the same name written by Thomas Mallon and published in 2007. It is a romance between state department official Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and congressional staffer Tim Laughlin (Bailey). It begins in the 1950s at the height of McCarthyism, though the story stretches out over decades. In the beginning, Fuller is intense about hiding his homosexuality from everyone, yet he still finds himself embroiled in a romance with the idealistic Laughlin.

The series sees this unlikely couple through "the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves." Alogn the way, the show takes an unflinching look at the political and social forces that compel both men to keep their love a secret.

The competition is admittedly stiff this year, even in the "limited series, anthology series or motion picutre made for television" categories. The other nominees for best series in that category are All the Light We Cannot See, Beef, Daisy Jones and the Six, Fargo and Lessons in Chemistry. Meanwhile, in the best male actor category Bomer is up against David Oyelowo for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Jon Hamm for Fargo, Sam Claflin for Daisy Jones and the Six, Steven Yeun for Beef and Woody Harrelson for White House Plumbers.

There are eight episodes of Fellow Travelers in total, all streaming now on Paramount+ with Showtime. You can catch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards live on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS or Paramount+.