The 2024 Emmys' Air Date and Time Revealed on ABC

The 75th Emmy Awards may have just aired last month, but the 76th Emmys have set a date. Following last year's ceremony getting delayed because of the strikes, the Emmys are back this fall. Airing live coast to coast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the Emmy Awards will be returning to ABC on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The live show will also stream on Hulu the next day.

As of now, a host and producers for the telecast have yet to be announced, but will at a later date. Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson took on duties for the 75th ceremony, which took a look back at some of the greatest shows on television with several cast reunions. Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be announced on Wednesday, July 17.

The 2023 Emmys were set to take place last September, but were postponed not long after nominations were announced because of the actors' strike. The January 2024 date was announced a couple of weeks later, and it worked out perfectly. Not only did the 2023 Emmys finally take place, but they were also in the middle of awards season. While it was great to have the Emmys part of awards season, September did feel a bit empty without television's biggest stars coming out.

As for what shows could possibly be nominated, The Bear, Beef, and Succession swept their respective categories. While Succession is officially done with the Emmys, having ended last year, The Bear Season 2 still has a good shot at sweeping once again. Beef was a limited series, and there doesn't seem to be anything indicating that will change. There are definitely going to be other strong contenders, but with fall 2023 not including very much scripted television, winter and spring 2024 will include some tough competition.

It's going to be exciting to see what shows, actors, writers, and directors take home an Emmy come this fall for 2024. Hopefully, this one doesn't have a delay, but whatever happens, the wait will surely be worth it. There will likely still be some snubs for the nominations, but that won't be until July, meaning there is plenty of time for the series to show what they are really made of. Made sure to watch the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.