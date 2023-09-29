'Suits' Ties Impressive Streaming Record Held by Netflix's 'Ozark'

Suits is continuing its dominance on Netflix. The USA Network series has been shattering records left and right since dropping on the streamer at the beginning of the summer. While we may be in the fall, that doesn't seem to be stopping. TVLine reports that the legal drama spent its 11th week in the No. 1 spot for the week of Aug. 28 on Nielsen's overall Top 10 chart. Suits is now tied with the Netflix original series Ozark. However, the former managed to break it in consecutive weeks, as opposed to Ozark's multiple seasons.

It's pretty impressive that Suits has been able to stay on top of its game for so long. The nine-season series came to an end four years ago. Its resurgence is surprising, given the fact that the series is also on Peacock. However, with Netflix having more subscribers, even more people are discovering or rediscovering it. It should be pointed out that only eight of the nine seasons are on Netflix, but that doesn't seem to be stopping fans from watching it.

The resurgence of Suits has brought some questions about the show's future. Some fans have been hoping that a reboot or revival of some sort could happen. However, creator Aaron Korsh confirmed there was no reboot in the works, at least for now. With the WGA strike officially over, maybe something can happen. Meanwhile, there have been reports that Suits star Meghan Markle might be considering a return to acting amidst the success. Nothing is concrete that the Duchess of Sussex is coming back to the industry, but with her and hubby Prince Harry cutting ties with the Royal Family, you never know what plans she could have. Especially since the couple have a deal with Netflix.

Amidst Suits' domination, Peacock made sure that viewers switched over. Along with all nine seasons of the series, the NBCUniversal platform added the short-lived Pearson spinoff. Despite that, the USA Network drama isn't slowing down on Netflix. With it being tied with Ozark, this means that if it stays No. 1 for the following week, it will officially break an insane record. This current one is already impressive and for a show that was on a while ago. There's a reason that Suits ran for almost 10 seasons, and it's because of the fans who keep coming back to it.