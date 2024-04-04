CBS Makes Big Golden Globes Announcement

The 2025 Golden Globes finally have a date. The 82nd annual ceremony will once again kick off awards season in the new year, airing on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Additionally, the 2025 broadcast will begin a five-year deal to broadcast the Golden Globes on CBS. Nominations for the show will be announced on Dec. 9.

The Golden Globes have had many different homes over the years. It's aired on Fox, TBS, in syndication, and aired on NBC from 1996 to 2023, with the exception of 2022, which was non-televised. This year's show returned to CBS for the first time since 1982, and at least through 2030, will stay there. As of now, it's unknown if the Golden Globes could continue on CBS beyond the five-year deal, but we'll have to wait and see.

Despite the major stars appearing at this year's Golden Globes, both celebrities and fans were not fond of host Jo Koy. The comedian had a questionable monologue with jokes that were not well-received by the audience. Taylor Swift even had a viral response to a joke about her that involved her relationship with Travis Kelce and the NFL's attempt at getting her on-screen any chance they could. Even though it will be a while until 2025's host is revealed, hopefully the next one does a lot better.

Meanwhile, perhaps 2025 will be the year certain shows and actors finally get the recognition they so rightfully deserve. NCIS has managed to make it 20 years without a nomination, while next year will mark Blue Bloods' final try for a nomination, as the series will be ending later this year after 14 seasons. It should be interesting to see who and what will be nominated, but that won't be coming until the end of the year. Hopefully, the wait is worth it.

Awards season 2024 may be over, but it seems decisions are already being made for 2025, and it's definitely something that fans will be able to look forward to. It's still a long ways away, but at the very least, with Hollywood getting back into the swing of things following the strikes, there are going to be a lot of shows and films to obsess over for the remainder of the year.