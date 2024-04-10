Margot Robbie Ditches Her Blonde 'Barbie' Hair in New Photos

Margot Robbie has changed her hair color, officially leaving her blond Barbie look behind. The 33-year-old actress was spotted on the set of a new movie on Monday, sporting a strawberry blond hairstyle that bordered on brunette. Fans are already loving this transformation for her.

Robbie struck gold last summer with Barbie, where she her hair was platinum blond and she embodied the iconic doll in her most "stereotypical" form. Robbie's hair is blond in many of her other well-known roles including Harley Quinn in the DC Comics film adaptations and the housewife Naomi in The Wolf of Wall Street. After seeing so much of Robbie with that flashy hair color, it was a surprise for some fans to see her as a strawberry blond this week. According to a report by The Sun, these photos were taken on the set of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The new movie is shooting in L.A., and it stars Robbie and Colin Farrell as strangers who meet under auspicious circumstances. According to a report by Deadline, this project was one of the most anticipated scripts on the market, but Sony Pictures secured the rights back in February. It was written by Seth Reiss – the screenwriter behind The Menu – and will be directed by Kogonada, who most recently directed four episodes of the Apple TV+ series Pachinko.

Little is known about the plot of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and no cast members have been announced besides Robbie and Farrell. They were both dressed relatively casually in candid photos from the set this week, but there's no telling if this is the style they will wear in the movie. Robbie's hair may even change again before the final product is out.

Robbie has been a household name for about a decade now, but Barbie helped catapult her to new heights in many ways. According to a report by Forbes, she was the highest-paid female actor of 2023, and she was nominated for awards including Oscars thanks to her performance as an actress and producer. So far, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is the first project she has taken on since Barbie, and it does not have any release date yet. Barbie is streaming now on Max.