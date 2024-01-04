Emma Stone Could Go Home With a Major Golden Globe Award at 2024 Ceremony

Emma Stone has a chance of taking home a Golden Globe. The actress has been nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama for her role as Whitney Siegel in the Showtime psychological thriller The Curse. It premiered on Nov. 10 on both Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and launched two days later the Showtime network. The first three episodes of debuted a month prior at the New York Film Festival and has since become an instant hit.

The Curse explores "how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show, Fliplanthropy." Stone's Whitney Siegel is the wife and co-star of Nathan Fielder's Asher Siegel. Benny Safdie also stars as the producer of Fliplanthropy. The series has received much praise from critics and fans and currently has a 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The La La Land star is no stranger to the Golden Globes. Emma Stone has been nominated for a total of eight awards and even won in 2011 for her role in La La Land. The Curse is also not her only nomination for 2024. She is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Poor Things. Stone is proving she can rule both TV and film flawlessly, and she may just be able to sweep up the ceremony come Sunday.

New episodes are still airing, with at least two more episodes expected later this month. As of now, Showtime nor Paramount have released any details on a possible second season. However, that might depend on how the first season comes to an end. Sometimes, networks and platforms wait until a specific episode has aired before releasing certain information. Season 1, Episode 10 will be premiering on Jan. 14, and it's assumed that it will be the finale. Hopefully, with the Golden Globe nomination, Showtime will see how great of a series it is and renew it for another season.

Make sure to watch the 2024 Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ to see if Emma Stone takes home the gold. The Curse is streaming now on Paramount+ with Showtime. New episodes premiere on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.