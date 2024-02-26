Pedro Pascal Got Too Drunk For His SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Pedro Pascal made quite an impact at the SAG Awards when he won the award for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series. According to Variety, Pascal assumed like many that Succession star Kieran Culkin was going to win the award after walking away with the Emmy and Golden Globe from the same category.

"This is wrong for so many reasons," Pascal said while accepting his award for The Last of Us. "I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. I'm making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this! I've been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible f-ing honor. To the nominees, all of you, I can't remember any of your names right now."

Pascal even started to cry a bit, thanking his family and then quickly wrapping things up. "I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm going to leave," Pascal said. He was up against a slew of Succession stars after their final season, including Culkin, Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen. Billy Crudup was also nominated due to his work in The Morning Show.

Pascal and Culkin have had a playful back-and-forth this awards season, with the Succession star firing the first shot in his acceptance speech. "I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I still remember thinking, I'm never going to be back in this room again," he said. "But thanks to Succession, I've been in here a couple of times. Suck it, Pedro!"

How 'Game of Thrones' Fans Gave Pedro Pascal an Eye Infectionhttps://t.co/MSp2UJVz4C — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) May 28, 2023

Pascal followed at the Emmys while wearing a sling for his arm injury, joking that Culkin "beat the s-t out of me." It continued at the SAG Awards, with Pascal telling the press backstage that he was going to "make out" with Culkin as revenge. He also said he didn't know much of what he said in his speech.

The SAG Awards streamed on Netflix on Saturday and can be watched on the service anytime.