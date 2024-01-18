'Young Sheldon' Shares First Look at Final Season in New Promo (Exclusive)

The end is near for Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel premiered on CBS in 2017 and became an instant hit. Despite the show straying from some important TBBT plotlines, the series has kept the nostalgia for fans of its predecessor while also bringing in a whole new set of characters and stories to fall in love with. While rumors had swirled for a while that Season 7 would be its last, as the show was renewed up to that season a few years ago, it was confirmed in November that Young Sheldon is ending, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look.

In a PopCulture exclusive above ahead of the final season premiere in February, an emotional new promo takes a look at the past six seasons and gives a bit of a preview of Season 7. With a rendition of The Beatles' "Let It Be" in the background by Dolly Parton and featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the minute-long promo, of course, throws in one last Big Bang Theory pun by reminding viewers, "What all started with a bang, will go out big."

(Photo: CBS)

That's not all. There is also new key art for the final season with the Cooper family on a TV and a "The Final Season" VHS tape, which is right on par with the show's setting. Just from the looks of it, Season 7 is going to tap into all of the nostalgia and feels, and it's going to be as emotional as ever. It's going to be hard to say goodbye, with 14 episodes to close out the season, and an hour-long series finale in May, the Coopers really will be going out with a bang. Pun intended.

The season premiere titled "Half a Wiener Schnitzel and an Underwear in a Tree" will see Sheldon and Mary receiving the news of the tornado – which destroyed Meemaw's house – in Germany. Meanwhile, the Cooper house is in chaos following the events of the Season 6 finale, and Missy steps up to help. While this certainly is not the first tornado that has touched down on Young Sheldon, but this one not only caused a lot of damage but it happened when all of the Coopers weren't even together, which is definitely tough.

Hopefully, all turns out fine for the Coopers, both in Texas and in Germany. Luckily, it won't be too long until fans find out what happens, as Young Sheldon's seventh and final season will be premiering on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET as part of CBS' spring 2024 schedule.