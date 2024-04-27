'Tracker': Jensen Ackles Joins Cast in Key Role

Jensen Ackles may be one-half of the Winchester brothers, but it seems like he's becoming someone else's on-screen brother. Justin Hartley took to Instagram to share a very fun video to reveal that while Tracker has occasionally brought up Colter's brother Russell and alluded to their family drama, viewers will finally see just what Russell is all about when Hartley's old pal Ackles guest stars.

The Supernatural and The Boys star will appear in the May 12 episode titled "Off the Books." Per CBS, the official synopsis reads, "Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who's gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs, and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family's past."

The Shaw family is continuing to expand on Tracker. A week before Ackles makes his debut on the CBS drama, Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh will be appearing as Colter's sister, Dr. Dory Shaw. These remaining episodes of Season 1 sound like they will be ones to watch, and you won't want to miss a single second. There's no telling what will happen, but luckily, it won't be long until the episodes air.

Since Tracker Season 2 is happening, it's possible Jensen Ackles will return again as Russell Shaw. However, it likely all depends on how the storyline in the upcoming episode concludes. Colter and Russell are estranged brothers, so they don't have the best relationship, so it's hard to tell how their dynamic will be by the episode's end. It does sound like the investigation will give them a lot of bonding time, so hopefully, that will help.

Meanwhile, those two are not the only big stars that have been coming onto Tracker. There was a This Is Us reunion in the most recent episode when Jon Huertas directed, and he even told PopCulture.com that he is hoping to return for an episode or two next season and would be interested in guest starring if it doesn't get in the way of directing.

Jensen Ackles' episode of Tracker will air on Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. There's no telling what will go down between Colter and Russell, but it will surely be interesting. All episodes of Tracker are streaming on Paramount+.