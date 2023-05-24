'Young Sheldon': Meemaw's House Destroyed in Finale

Disaster struck the Young Sheldon season finale, and it ended with Meemaw's house getting destroyed. In the two-part finale, Sheldon prepared to study abroad for the summer in Germany, and he and Mary just barely missed a tornado that was headed right for Medford. While Sheldon and Mary were safe in the air, George Sr. and Missy found themselves having to take cover on the side of the road while driving back from the airport. Meemaw, meanwhile, was at the laundromat during the storm, and she and the customers, including Pastor Jeff, into the gambling room to wait it out, as Georgie, Mandy, and Cece were at Mandy's parents' house. Even though everyone was safe and sound, the aftermath was much worse.

When Meemaw got back to her house, there was nothing but rubble, and it was a heartbreaking sight. However, all she cared about was the fact that Cece, Georgie, or Mandy could have been at the house since she was going to watch Cece while Georgie and Mandy were away for a spa weekend that was cut short. Even after Meemaw got robbed, she still managed to put on a brave face, and now with her house gone, she is still staying strong, even though she is clearly devastated.

It's likely that Meemaw's house will play at least some part in Season 7, but there's no telling how much time will pass when Young Sheldon returns. It's very possible that her house will be all fixed up by the time we're reunited with the series, or it will still be summer, and the aftermath is very much still affecting Meemaw. Whatever happens, though, it wouldn't be surprising if the storyline takes up some of the season. Meemaw does so much for her family, so it would be nice to see it the other way around for a change.

According to CBS' fall schedule, Young Sheldon will be coming back and reclaiming its Thursday slot later in the year; it's only just a matter of time. Unfortunately, due to the writers' strike, it may not be as soon as fans would hope. However, at least the series is definitely returning and will hopefully return later this year, depending on how the strike goes. In the meantime, though, the latest season is available to stream on Paramount+, while the first five seasons are streaming on the newly rebranded Max.