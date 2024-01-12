'Young Sheldon' Spinoff in the Works

Young Sheldon is ending, but that doesn't mean the complete end. TVLine confirms that CBS is looking to do another series in the Big Bang Theory universe. This time, though, it would be centered on Sheldon Cooper's older brother, Georgie, and his baby mama and soon-to-be bride, Mandy. The series is close to a series order at CBS and would star Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, continuing their roles. It would also pick up where Young Sheldon concludes when the series airs its finale in May.

The potential spinoff would be a multi-camera sitcom and shot in front of a live studio audience like TBBT. Big Bang and Young Sheldon co-creator Chuck Lorre is writing the offshoot with Young Sheldon co-creator Steven Molaro and showrunner Steve Holland. The network is hoping for a 13-episode run for the first season for the 2024-25 broadcast season. As of now, no details on whether any other Young Sheldon characters could make appearances, but it wouldn't be surprising if fans saw some familiar faces pop up every once in a while, or at the very least, be referenced.

The Georgie and Mandy spinoff is not the only Big Bang Theory series that Lorre is working on. In April 2023, it was announced that he was working on a new offshoot set in the Big Bang universe. As of November, Lorre admitted that the series is "prenatal," but discussions were ongoing. Both shows are separate from each other, meaning that fans may be able to look forward to two more series in the Big Bang Theory universe, depending on whether or not they get picked up.

Season 6 of Young Sheldon was a big one for Georgie and Mandy. Not only did they become parents to little Cece, but their relationship took a huge step forward. Wanting to prove to Georgie that she was all in with their relationship, she suggested that they get married. Their relationship has been a bit bumpy, and although in The Big Bang Theory, it was revealed that the two do get divorced later down the line, it seems right now their relationship is pretty solid. If the spinoff goes through, it's likely it won't be all sunshine and rainbows, but it would definitely be interesting to focus on another Cooper family member.

The seventh and final season of Young Sheldon premieres on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The series will be airing its one-hour series finale on Thursday, May 16, which should hopefully set up the Georgie and Mandy spinoff if all goes well.