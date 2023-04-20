Disaster Is About to Strike 'Young Sheldon'

Young Sheldon's sixth season finale is coming up, and it's going to be a two-parter that will bring some disaster to the Lone Star State. Part one, airing on Thursday, May 18 and titled "A Romantic Getaway and a Germanic Meat-Based Diet," will follow Mandy surprising Georgie with a spa weekend as Sheldon prepares for his summer in Germany. Things don't start getting intense until the following episode, which will likely kick off at the end of part one. Luckily, part two, "A Tornado, a 10-Hour Flight and a Darn Fine Ring," will air right after part one, and if the title is any indication, it's going to be quite the finale.

The episode will see a tornado headed straight for Medford, and Sheldon and Mary headed for Germany. Even though the series is a comedy, it makes sense to balance out the serious every once in a while, and a tornado is pretty serious. However, the fact that the series is even doing a tornado is interesting, given what happened five years ago.

According to Bloomberg, the CBS sitcom was hit with a proposed fine of $272,000 from the FCC for a mock tornado warning that sounded too similar to the Emergency Alert System. The tornado warning was used in the Season 1 episode, "A Mother, a Child, and a Blue Man's Backside," which centered on Sheldon wanting to be treated like an adult until a tornado warning changes his mind. Now with the Season 6 finale, it seems like the tornado will be an even bigger part of the series, which is something that they have likely taken better care of and are more cautious about five years later.

With the Cooper family safe at home during the tornado, there's no indication of what Sheldon and Mary will be up to. While it says they will be headed to Germany, there's no telling if they missed the tornado or will have to ride it out at the airport, which is definitely not a fun place to be during a weather emergency. This will be yet another experience for Sheldon that he will probably not be prepared for. Hopefully, this doesn't get in the way of his trip to Germany, but it should be interesting to see what happens.

Since Young Sheldon is renewed through Season 7, this upcoming season finale will definitely set up next season. As of now, there's no telling if the seventh season will be the last, so it's hard to tell what storylines will be included. Fingers crossed it's not all bad, and the Season 6 finale ends on a good note. Or, at the very least, it sets up a Season 7 premiere that won't end in disaster.