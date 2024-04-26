Latest Update on Investigation Into 'American Idol' Singer Mandisa's Death

Beloved American Idol singer Mandisa passed away this month, and police have now offered an update on the investigation into her death. In an exclusive statement sent to RadarOnline.com, the Franklin, Tennessee Police Department stated: "At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity."

The department went on to state that Mandisa's — full name Mandisa Hundley — case remains an "active death investigation," and they also sent "condolences to Hundley's family, friends, and fans." According to RadarOnline.com, an autopsy has been completed, but Mandisa's cause of death is still pending. A spokesperson for the local medical examiner's office stated that it could be anywhere from eight and 12 weeks for the results to be released to the public.

RadarOnline.com reports that, initially, the medical examiner was unable to verify that the remains belonged to Mandisa. Forensic testing was needed in order to confirm her identity.

Mandisa was found dead in her home in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, April 18. Her father confirmed her death to TMZ, who stated that it was "a total shock to the family." The outlet added that they were told Mandisa had "no known health issues prior to her passing, and her cause of death is not currently known."

Originally from California, Mandisa moved to Tennessee in the early 2000s for college, and eventually auditioned for American Idol in 2005. The following year, she made it to the top 9 before being eliminated. Afterward, Mandisa went on to start a career in Gospel music, working with artists like Kirk Franklin and TobyMac. In 2014 she won a Grammy for her fifth studio album, Overcomer.

Throughout the years, Mandisa had been an advocate for mental health, and had been candid about struggling with her own. In 2017, she opened up during an ABC News interview and confessed that she'd contemplated suicide in the past. It's unclear if her death is related to her mental health struggles.