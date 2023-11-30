'Young Sheldon' Making Big Change for Season 7

The Young Sheldon crew will be switching things up for the upcoming seventh and final season. As production starts on Season 7 of the Big Bang Theory prequel, the series is already seeing one major change. Raegan Revord, who portrays Missy Cooper on the sitcom, took to Instagram to share a BTS photo from set. From the looks of things, the Cooper family will be getting a brand new intro for the final season. It will also involve Emily Osment and the family's newest little member.

This won't be the first time that the intro has changed to keep up with the aging actors. However, this will be the first time that Osment will be included. It makes sense, though. Georgie and Mandy did welcome their daughter during Season 6. Not only that but Season 7 ended with the two possibly taking their relationship to the next level and getting married. Osment being added to the intro means that Georgie and Mandy's relationship could be heading in the right direction, at least for now.

It was previously revealed that Season 7 will consist of 14 or 15 episodes, the most that any show will be getting for midseason, aside from Abbott Elementary. Although a confirmed order has yet to be announced, the series finale date was revealed. Young Sheldon will wrap up its seven-season run on May 16. Since the season will premiere on Feb. 16, if there is no break for the entire season, that will make it 14 episodes. However, the finale will be an hour long, so it will technically be 15 episodes if you put them both together.

While it will be sad to see Young Sheldon end, it looks like the series will be going out with a bang and will be doing so from beginning to end. Fans should also expect a few more Big Bang Theory details to be included. One that has been discussed for a while is George Sr.'s inevitable death. It's unknown if the show will be featuring it, but it wouldn't be surprising. As long as there's one more reference or Easter Egg to tie into The Big Bang Theory, that would be better than nothing.

Make sure to tune in on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to watch the premiere of Young Sheldon Season 7 and the brand new intro. The first six seasons of the sitcom are streaming on Max. Now would be a great time to rewatch before the final season is here.