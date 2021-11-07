‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Watch Info, Channel, and Time

Yellowstone Season 4 finally begins on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network, with the first two episodes, “Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain,” airing back-to-back. The third season ended with several cliffhangers, with the fate of Dutton family members hanging in the balance. Although the family has to deal with those issues, they also have to handle several newcomers arriving in Montana.

Even if you are not near a television tonight, it is still possible to watch Yellowstone. Paramount Network does have a live stream available for viewers with cable or satellite subscriptions. The network is also available to stream on many Internet TV platforms like FuboTV. You can sign up for FuboTV today and get a free trial. The Starter tier is available for $64.99 per month and includes 111 channels, 250 hours of cloud DVR space and can be shared among three screens at once.

Although Yellowstone is a Paramount Television production, the first three seasons are not available to stream on Paramount+. Thanks to a streaming deal ViacomCBS struck with NBCUniversal, they are only available at Peacock. Paramount+ will be home to the upcoming prequel series, 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the ancestors of the Dutton family, following their move out west. 1883 will be released on Dec. 19. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown will also debut on Paramount+ on Nov. 14.

Yellowstone Season 4 adds a trio of new characters to the cast. Piper Perabo plays Summer Higgins, an animal rights activist who learns there are many more questionable things going on once she arrives in Montana. Jacki Weaver was cast as Caroline Warner, the CEO of an investment company that puts everything the other characters have worked so hard for in jeopardy. Finn Little was also brought on to play Carter, a young kid the Duttons bring in because he reminds them of Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler.

At the end of Season 3, the lives of the major Dutton family members were left in question. Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) office was bombed, and it’s still not known how injured she is, or if she even survived. Kayce (Luke Grimes) was attacked by several gunmen at his office and shot back at them while Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was on the phone. John (Kevin Costner) was hurt when a mysterious gunman pulled up to his car when he was trying to help a woman with her flat tire. He was left on the side of the road bleeding, but was still able to pull his phone out to call for help. Unfortunately, the phone was destroyed by a bullet. Viewers will have to tune in to Season 4 to see what happens next.