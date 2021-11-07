‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Cole Hauser’s Wife Shares Flirty Message About the Rip Wheeler Actor Ahead of Premiere

Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Hauser are busy promoting the new season of Yellowstone on social media. Season 4 of Yellowstone premieres Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network. On Sunday, Cynthia posted a photo of her husband to spread the word about the newest season of his show, and it shows just how close their bond is.

Cynthia posted a pretty steamy photo of her husband in honor of the Season 4 premiere of Yellowstone. The black and white snap features Cole coming out of a tub, a photo that already has plenty of fans talking in the comments section. Alongside the photo, Cynthia wrote, “Y’all ready or what? I know I’m over the wait!” She went on to write that this is one of her favorite photos of her husband, sharing, “Thanks to all the Yellowstone fans for being so patient. And yes I think this is the hottest picture I’ve ever seen of my husband. Yum.”

Cole stars as Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone. The last time fans saw his character, he was digging up his dead mother’s grave in order to retrieve a ring that he wanted to give to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). At the same time, Beth found herself in an explosion at her office, and Rip was none the wiser. Viewers will be able to see the outcome of the explosion and Rip’s reaction to the situation during the Season 4 premiere. While chatting with TV Guide about the series, Cole took fans through Rip’s mindset during the Season 3 finale. He explained that his character wasn’t aware of what was going on. But, when he saw birds circling in the distance, he knew something was awry.

“I think, maybe it’s a dead cow,” the actor said. “Because when birds circle that quickly, it’s something that’s been there and they just found it. I think it’s, ‘What the hell is going on?’ And then he pulls up and sees what he sees, and then it’s [time to] go into game mode, and how do we save lives?” Cole added about the explosion’s aftermath, “It takes some time to get through all the carnage…but [Creator Taylor Sheridan] does a great job of slowing the season down for a minute and being able to go through the different pain and suffering of each and every character and what they’ve gone through.”

Yellowstone airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network. If you don’t have access to the Paramount Network, you can watch episodes live via FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers. Seasons 1 to 3 of Yellowstone are currently available to stream on Peacock. While Yellowstone is not on Paramount+, the spinoffs will be and you can find further details about them here.