‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Weighs in on Theory That He Attacked His Family

Yellowstone finally returns for season four on Sunday, and the longsuffering fans will finally get answers. Many characters were left In peril at the end of Season 3, with the lives of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) all in peril. Following the significant conflicts of Season 3, could Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) be behind the attacks?

“He’s killed before. He’s deeply hurt. It’s possible,” Bentley told TV Insider. Bentley also said that many questions would be answered in the Nov. 7 premiere. “In that first hour especially, it’s an energy level we don’t always have in the show,” he teased.

For those who don’t remember, Season 3 revealed that Jamie was actually adopted after his birth father (Will Patton) murdered his mother. This revelation led to a confrontation with John in front of the fireplace, and then Jamie later tracked down his birth father.

As the finale showed, there was considerable tension between John and Jamie during their meeting with the governor and several other prominent figures. There is also the small matter of the attack. The finale made it appear that Jamie orchestrated the attack after having a conversation with his real father about “taking over an empire” by killing those in charge of it. John will have to address this issue with his adopted son.

Fans of the show were left in suspense when John was shot in the Season 3 finale, putting his life In jeopardy. “I think the foot’s gonna be on the gas for this one,” Costner said about season 4 in a recent interview, keeping things vague. He also spoke about Yellowstone‘s rabid fan base, thanking the fans for their devotion. “People have really enjoyed this,” he said. “To be out there in the valley where Lewis and Clark went down, it’s just like recess for me every day.”

Reilly is also keeping mum, and she took the chance to tease her fans on Instagram ahead of the premiere. Reilly shared a photo of a crow in the middle of a country road on Instagram and thanked her followers for their enduring fandom. “Sunday night … it’s finally here !!” she wrote. “Yellowstone season 4 . 2 hour Premiere … So is Beth Dutton alive or dead? It’s the question I have been asked the most for over a year … well you’re about to find out and it’s going to blow . your . mind . Thank you for your patience .”