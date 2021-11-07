‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Reveals Rip Wheeler’s Season 4 Plans in Just 7 Words

Season 4 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network. In advance of the premiere, members of the cast engaged in a Q&A session to give fans a little taste of what they can expect from Season 4. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, managed to tease the upcoming season with seven simple words.

According to Hauser, some characters have a lot to worry about come Season 4. When it comes to the new season, the actor explained, “Some people are gonna get f—ed up.” Hauser didn’t share any further details nor did he share who exactly is facing some intense situations. But, just based on this statement, there’s a lot of trouble to come on Yellowstone.

While he didn’t share further details during the Q&A session, Hauser did open up about Season 4 to TV Guide. As fans know, Season 3 left off with Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton being involved in an explosion at her office. Since Rip was preoccupied during the finale (the character was digging up his dead mother to obtain her ring to give to Beth), he’s not aware of what happened to her. Of course, Hauser could not reveal whether Beth made it out of the explosion alive. Although, he did tease that the aftermath would be “intense and dramatic.”

“I think, maybe it’s a dead cow,” Hauser said about what was going through Rip’s mind in the finale, during which he saw birds circling in the distance. “Because when birds circle that quickly, it’s something that’s been there and they just found it. I think it’s, ‘What the hell is going on?’ And then he pulls up and sees what he sees, and then it’s [time to] go into game mode, and how do we save lives?” Hauser added about the explosion’s aftermath, “It takes some time to get through all the carnage…but [Creator Taylor Sheridan] does a great job of slowing the season down for a minute and being able to go through the different pain and suffering of each and every character and what they’ve gone through.”

Season 4 of Yellowstone will air on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on the Paramount Network. If you want to catch all of the action live, FuboTV has you covered. The streaming service even has a free trial available for new subscribers. You can catch up on past seasons of Yellowstone via Peacock. Even though Paramount+ will not be streaming the current season of Yellowstone, the service will be your destination for the show’s spinoffs, which you can check out details for here.