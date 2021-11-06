‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Does Beth Dutton Die?

Yellowstone Season 4 premieres on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET via Paramount Network, but we’re not so sure every cast member will make it. Yellowstone Season 3, Episode 10, “The World Is Purple,” ended explosively (literally). In a slew of attacks on the Dutton family, Beth Dutton, John Dutton and Kayce Dutton’s lives were all hanging in the balance. Of the three, Beth seemed to be in the worst shape. A bomb was sent to her office, with an assistant unknowingly setting it off before Beth (Kelly Reilly) could stop her.

An explosion rocks the building, with a massive ball of flame shown from the outside of the building. However, Beth’s fate is not shown. After that kind of cliffhanger, Yellowstone fans have one question: Does Beth die? Well, there’s no way of telling for sure, but we can pull together what we know and draw our conclusions. (You can also find out by watching live via FuboTV.)

As far as signs that Beth dies, we only have a few indicators. First, the situation itself seems unsurvivable. However, this is TV, and Beth had a slight bit of distance from the blast. Secondly, she has been absent from the new footage show ahead of Season 4. That could leave fans to believe she won’t be in Season 4 due to dying. However, we think that it’s just Paramount Network selecting cutting out footage of Beth to keep fans guessing.

The live option seems much more likely. Beth is an integral part of the show, and lots of her storylines often mix things up from the uber-macho and violent ranch plots. Plus, ending the romance of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth would be crushing to fans, which is the best part of the show for many. (Hauser has even hinted that she will live.) Also, it would just be strange to kill off the female lead of a series that already steers itself into dominant male personalities. (With respect for Kesley Asbille’s Monica Long, we just don’t think her alone can fill the void that would be left in Beth’s absence.) Plus, Reilly doesn’t appear to have snagged any massive outside role that would take up her typical Yellowstone shooting schedule.

So, while it isn’t guaranteed and Reilly is remaining coy, we still believe Beth Dutton will live once Season 4 premieres on Sunday. But as for John (Kevin Costner), Kaycee (Luke Grimes) and ranchhand Jimmy (Jefferson White)? We’re not so sure. You can watch Yellowstone live on Paramount Network via your cable provider or a service like FuboTV. Past episodes are available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone’s upcoming spinoffs, such as 1883, will release on Paramount+.