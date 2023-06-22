Meghan Markle's TV Show Is No. 3 on Netflix Right Now

Six years after she stepped away from acting, one of Meghan Markle's final acting credits is earning plenty of attention on Netflix. Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex upon her marriage to Prince Harry, Markle was perhaps best known as Rachel Zane on the USA Network drama Suits, a series that is currently dominating the Netflix streaming charts.

The first eight seasons of the nine-season series, created and written by Aaron Korsh, arrived on Netflix on Saturday, June 17 as part of the streamer's expansive June 2023 content list, and it climbed to the No. 3 spot on the TV Show chart in the U.S. just a day later. It has maintained that holding ever since and currently only falls behind Black Mirror and 85 South: Ghetto Legends, which claims the No. 1 spot.

Originally premiering on USA Network in June 2011 and running for nine seasons and 134 episodes before concluding in September 2019, Suits was a legal drama that centered around Manhattan corporate lawyer Harvey Specter and his team, which included Donna Paulsen, Louis Litt, and Alex William. Along with Markle, the series also starred Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres.

Suits suffered a major shakeup ahead of Season 8 when both Markle and Adams left the show. Adams, whose character Mike Ross was romantically involved with Markle's onscreen counterpart, departed the series as he felt Mike's story was over. Markle, meanwhile, departed as she completely stepped away from her acting career to focus on her humanitarian work and new duties as a member of the British. Season 8 marked Suits' first installment without the two actors, though Katherine Heigl joined the series in a starring role.

Although Markle stepped away from acting amid her relationship with Harry, she has begun venturing back into the entertainment world in recent years. In 2020, Markle and Harry signed a multi-year deal with Netflix for scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features, and children's programming. The docuseries Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance was released under the deal in December. The couple also signed a deal with Spotify, but it was confirmed earlier this month that the multimillion-dollar deal has ended and their Archetypes podcast will not return for a second season on the platform.