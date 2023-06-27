Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal 'Isn't Ending Anytime Soon'

A Netflix spokesperson has cleared up to reports that the company's deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is in danger of dissolving. Last week, sources at Archewell Productions told The Wall Street Journal that they did not expect Netflix to renew its deal with the Sussexes when it expries in 2025. In response, a spokesperson from the streamer gave an official statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

"The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value," they said. "Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix's most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn't ending anytime soon. We're currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus."

Prince Harry and Markle signed two major deals when they moved to the U.S. – the $100 million deal with Netflix and a $20 million deal with Spotify. Last week, Spotify and Archewell Audio announced that they are dissolving that contract, but described it as a mutual decision. The team-up yielded Markle's podcast Archetypes, which will not be getting a second season.

That abrupt ending may have influenced the sources he told WSJ that they were worried about Archewell's deal with Netflix. They pointed out that after the success of Harry & Meghan, their follow-up Live to Lead did not make it into the Netflix Top 10 lists. They also said that Markle's animated series Pearl was canceled early in development, and two other shows were rejected off the bat without going into development at all.

Still, this was speculation even in the initial reports. A spokesperson for Archewell told WSJ that they were not discouraged, especially as they just hired actress and producer Tracey Ryerson as their new head of scripted content. Rejected pitches are not at all uncommon in the entertainment industry, though the parameters for success are difficult to judge in the secretive age of streaming.

WSJ's sources were particularly concerned that Prince Harry and Markle have not yet had a hit that did not involve them and their personal story. They wondered if audiences would show up in force for a show that was produced by the Sussexes but did not feature them on screen or mention their confusing relationship with the British royal family. Luckily, their next project together will check all the boxes. Heart of Invictus is a docu-series about Prince Harry's passion project – competitive sporting event for combat veterans with illnesses, injuries and disabilities. It premieres this fall on Netflix.