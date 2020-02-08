Prince Harry Reportedly Has No Regrets About Royal Family Exit, Wants to ‘Protect’ Meghan Markle and Archie

Prince Harry reportedly said he has no regrets about leaving his senior role in the British royal family to move to Canada with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie. Harry spoke at the JPMorgan sponsored Alternative Investment Summit in Miami this week, marking his first appearance since Queen Elizabeth II officially announced how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would “step back” from the family last month. The prince was introduced by CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, who has a close relationship with the couple.

Aside from the topic of “Megxit,” Harry also spoke about the impact the death of his mother Princess Diana has on his life.

“Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past three years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother,” a source told Page Six. “He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.”

According to the source, Harry said leaving the royal duties behind “has been very difficult on him” and Markle, he does not regret the decision “because he wants to protect his family.”

“He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child,” the source explained.

Another source said Markle and Harry were flown to the conference on a private jet and stayed at a private mansion owned by Markle’s friend Serena Williams in Palm Beach.

The speaking gig also likely earned Markle and Harry a big paycheck. British branding expert Mark Borkowski told Page Six the couple could have been paid at least $500,000, plus expenses. Borkowski also believes Markle and Harry are angling to get a Netflix production deal, similar to one former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama signed.

Meanwhile, King’s friendship with Markle and Harry puts her ahead in the race to get the first interview with the couple since “Megxit.” There were rumors that Ellen DeGeneres might get it, but those rumors were shot down.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement outlining how the Sussexes are leaving the royal family, at least in an official capacity.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the statement read. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

Under the deal, Markle and Harry will not receive funding from the Sovereign Grant, the funds the family receives from the U.K. government. This means they will have “financial independence” from now on.

Photo credit: Getty Images