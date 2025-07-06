Rob Kardashian Resurfaces in Rare Photo

Rob Kardashian is one of the Kar-Jenners who can’t stand the spotlight. He hasn’t appeared on the reality show for nearly a decade and is absent from social media, but he recently made an appearance on his sister’s page.

In Kim Kardashian’s tribute post to her best friend Lala Anthony on Instagram, the only Kardashian boy child sits beside the former MTV VJ. “Happy Birthday to my ace @lala Truly the bestest best friend a girl could ask for! I love you so much!!!! Today’s your day!” she captioned the post, with the threesome in the picture as Rob smiles.

“Love you for life and after!!!!! So much,” Anthony commented. Rob also appears on his other sisters’ and mom’s page in tribute posts, but he’s not active himself.

Sister Khloe recently spoke out about Rob’s decision to stay out of the spotlight. “My brother loves to be a little elusive,” she said in an April episode of her podcast Khloe in Wonderland. “I call him the Wizard from The Wizard of Oz ‘cause he likes to be behind the curtain. We all live in the same gated area, so he lives right next door to me.”

Rob has been focused on being a full-time dad to his daughter, Dream Kardashian, who he shares with his ex-fiance, Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna. Their contentious relationship was chronicled on the short-lived reality show, Rob & Chyna. The cancellation of the show resulted in Chyna filing a $100 million lawsuit against the sisters and momager Kris Jenner, claiming interference of contract. Court transcripts revealed that the Kar-Jenner crew threatened E! that they’d tarnish their partnership with the network if they continued working with Chyna. She lost the suit.

However, Rob’s absence from social media is largely due to his past legal issues with Chyna. Following their split, Rob and Chyna got into a massive fight that made its way to social media, wrestling in Kardashian posting revenge porn of Chyna to his Instagram, and he was quickly banned by the social media platform. Jenner Communications, the firm Kris Jenner owns, now manages an account on behalf of Rob.