Netflix Releases Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Series

Netflix has released the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary series, Harry & Meghan. It's framed as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex telling their story in their own words, with Harry saying, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

The docuseries has long been expected at Netflix, with the official series announcement coming Thursday along with the minute-long trailer. Harry & Meghan will have six episode installments that will help the couple to "share the other side of their high-profile love story." Netflix says, "Across six episodes the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship amid the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

A premiere date for the royal series has still not been confirmed. It was unofficially slated to start streaming in December following the November premiere of The Crown Season 5 – but it was reportedly postponed after the Emmy-winning series was hit by criticism. In the trailer released Thursday, Netflix teases that Harry & Meghan is "coming soon." However, while there is no official premiere date, Page Six reports that sources close to the production say that it will drop on Thursday, Dec. 8 – surprisingly soon, considering the reported delay due to controversy.

Harry & Meghan is part of a multi-million dollar deal that the Sussexes struck with Netflix after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the United States. While the deal commits them to a handful of nonfiction projects, Thursday's announcement was the first time Netflix even confirmed the docuseries.

Markle spoke out about the series on the record multiple times. In August, she told The Cut, "The Piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story." She told Variety in October that it was difficult to work on the series due to the personal subject nature. "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story – a seasoned director whose work I've long admired – even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it." Two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus is directing. The series reportedly dropped its original director, Garret Bradley.

Whether or not Harry & Meghan premieres on its reported date of Dec. 8 or another date, in the meantime fans have the trailer full of personal photos of the couple to hold them over for now.