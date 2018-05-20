‘Suits’ Cast Members Support Meghan Markle at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding took place on Saturday as the former star of the USA Network series Suits joined The Royal Family.

To celebrate the big day, Markle she invited numerous members of the cast, as well as series producer and director Silver Tree to the ceremony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cast members in attendance included Patrick Adams (and his wife Troian Bellisario), Sarah Rafferty (with her husband Santtu Seppala), Gabriel Macht (and his wife Jacinda Barrett), Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and Rick Hoffman.

Obsessed with Suits actress Abigail Spencer’s polka dot Alessandra Rich dress #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/54mpDLel82 — Corina Gaffey (@corinagaffey) May 19, 2018

Markle starred as Rachel Zane in the show for seven seasons across 108 episodes. Her character was a senior paralegal/ part time associate at Spencer Litt. Her and Adams’ character’s relationship spanned the majority of the show, with the two finally getting married in Season 7 before being written off by accepting jobs in Seattle, Washington, where they can run their own firm and take on class action lawsuits.

The series will continue for an eighth season without Markle or Adams, as Katherine Heigl will join the cast in a starring role.

Markle and Harry’s wedding took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday afternoon, followed by a lunch reception inside the castle hosted by Queen Elizabeth. The two were then spotted leaving the castle in an electric Jaguar concept car, headed towards the evening reception at the Frogmore House.

Other celebrities in attendance include David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney, late night television host James Corden, Priyanka Chopra, Sir Elton John and Oprah Winfrey.

Markle first made her acting debut in 2002 in an episode of General Hospital. She went on to star in such films as A Lot like Love, Remember Me, Get Him to the Greek, Horrible Bosses and Anti-Social.

Her last credited acting role besides Suits was in the Hallmark Channel television film Dater’s Handbook.