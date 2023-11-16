'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 Release Date, Streaming Info and How It Almost Didn't Happen
The final season of the procedural is coming up quick, and there's a lot of info to know.
Season 7 of S.W.A.T. is almost here, and with the strikes done, there is much to look forward to. CBS' spring 2024 schedule revealed that the seventh and final season of the procedural will be coming very soon, and it's hard to believe that at one point, Season 6 was it. Luckily, it won't be, and 20-Squad will still be getting closure.
While there isn't too much information about what Season 7 will consist of, there is still some stuff we do. Between the release date, how many episodes, and how fans can catch up on the series, it will be just enough to keep people occupied until Hondo and the team are back on their screens.
Season 7 Premiere Date
Season 7 Premiere Date

While Season 7 was initially supposed to air this fall, it was pushed back due to the strikes, along with basically everything else. S.W.A.T.'s final season will now premiere on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET, once again kicking off Friday nights on CBS. It will be joined by previous Friday night partners Fire Country and Blue Bloods.
Episode Count
Episode Count

When Season 7 was announced back in May, so was the episode count. The final season will be getting just 13 episodes, and while it may seem short, it's actually not unusual at this time. Most shows have been aiming for 10-13 episodes for the upcoming seasons because of the strikes, and S.W.A.T. just so happened to have already planned that many.
There Almost Was No Season 7
There Almost Was No Season 7

Before CBS renewed the procedural for a seventh season, the network surprisingly canceled S.W.A.T. Fans were up in arms over the cancellation, and even Shemar Moore spoke out about it. It was initially reported that CBS and producing studio Sony Pictures Television couldn't come to an agreement on certain aspects about another season. However, due to the overwhelming amount of fans upset about it, the two sides negotiated a seventh and final season consisting of 13 episodes. It only took a few days for CBS to reverse the cancellation, and the rest is history.
Who's Returning?
Who's Returning?

Main cast members Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Rochelle Aytes are expected to return for the final season. Since it is the final season, there's also the possibility that other familiar faces could pop up, such as former recurring cast or maybe even some former leads, perhaps Lina Esco? You never know what could happen.
Possible Storylines
Possible Storylines

Not much information has been released on the final episodes, but it's likely more information could come out within the next few weeks once filming starts. What could be expected, though is Hondo and Nichelle's wedding. The two got engaged in the final moments of the Season 6 finale, meaning that a wedding in the final season, maybe even the series finale, would be perfect. As previously mentioned, there's also the possibility that familiar faces could pop up, but how and in what capacity is unknown. Fans will just have to tune in to find out.
How to Catch up on 'S.W.A.T.'
How to Catch up on 'S.W.A.T.'

The first five seasons of S.W.A.T. were added to Netflix in May, and the series did incredibly well. Season 6 was then added in September, giving fans old and new a chance to catch up on the entire series before Season 7. Not only that, but S.W.A.T. is now airing on WEtv, starting from the beginning. There are a few ways to watch the series so fans can be all ready for the seventh and final season.