'S.W.A.T.' Season 7 Release Date, Streaming Info and How It Almost Didn't Happen

Season 7 of S.W.A.T. is almost here, and with the strikes done, there is much to look forward to. CBS' spring 2024 schedule revealed that the seventh and final season of the procedural will be coming very soon, and it's hard to believe that at one point, Season 6 was it. Luckily, it won't be, and 20-Squad will still be getting closure. While there isn't too much information about what Season 7 will consist of, there is still some stuff we do. Between the release date, how many episodes, and how fans can catch up on the series, it will be just enough to keep people occupied until Hondo and the team are back on their screens.

Season 7 Premiere Date (Photo: CBS) While Season 7 was initially supposed to air this fall, it was pushed back due to the strikes, along with basically everything else. S.W.A.T.'s final season will now premiere on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET, once again kicking off Friday nights on CBS. It will be joined by previous Friday night partners Fire Country and Blue Bloods.

Episode Count (Photo: CBS) When Season 7 was announced back in May, so was the episode count. The final season will be getting just 13 episodes, and while it may seem short, it's actually not unusual at this time. Most shows have been aiming for 10-13 episodes for the upcoming seasons because of the strikes, and S.W.A.T. just so happened to have already planned that many.

Possible Storylines (Photo: CBS) Not much information has been released on the final episodes, but it's likely more information could come out within the next few weeks once filming starts. What could be expected, though is Hondo and Nichelle's wedding. The two got engaged in the final moments of the Season 6 finale, meaning that a wedding in the final season, maybe even the series finale, would be perfect. As previously mentioned, there's also the possibility that familiar faces could pop up, but how and in what capacity is unknown. Fans will just have to tune in to find out.