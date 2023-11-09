'S.W.A.T.': Here's How You Can Watch the First Six Seasons

S.W.A.T. is coming to WEtv! Sony Pictures Television has announced that they've inked a new deal with AMC Networks' WEtv to air the first six seasons of the CBS procedural. News comes ahead of the series' seventh and final season, which came after CBS reversed its decision to cancel the drama following fan outcry. 20-Squad will make their debut on WEtv this Sunday, Nov. 12.

"S.W.A.T. is one of those high-octane procedurals that continues to captivate audiences and grow its viewership," Sony Pictures Television Senior Vice President of U.S. Distribution Monica Veiga shared in a statement. " We're thrilled to partner with AMC Networks to bring this fan-favorite to their viewers." The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Studios, and the two came to an agreement earlier this year to give S.W.A.T. one final season of 13 episodes to give everyone closure.

All six seasons of the procedural are also streaming on Netflix. The first five seasons came to the streamer earlier this year, with Season 6 only joining a couple of months ago. The series spent several weeks on the streamer's Top 10 list and Nielsen's Streaming Top 10 list. There's a reason S.W.A.T. was quickly renewed for Season 7 following its cancellation. Now, it will be joining some fellow CBS series such as Criminal Minds and NCIS, WEtv will even be getting double Shemar Moore.

Premiering in 2017, S.W.A.T. is based on the 1975 TV series and 2003 movie of the same name. Created by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, the series currently stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Rochelle Aytes. After S.W.A.T. was one of the last shows on CBS to be renewed or canceled for the 2023-24 season, the network made the surprising decision to cancel the series. Immediately, fans were outraged, and even Moore was speaking out about the cancellation. Only a few days later, it was announced that the show would be coming back for a seventh and final season of 13 episodes.

While not much information has been shared about the final season due to the strikes, it seems that the 13-episode order will be sticking. More information has been revealed about episode counts for upcoming seasons of many shows, and 10-13 is the target, including with most CBS shows. Fans will be able to still keep occupied regardless with S.W.A.T. not only on Netflix but now on WEtv starting this Sunday.