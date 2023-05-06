Why CBS Canceled 'S.W.A.T.'

CBS shocked fans last night by canceling S.W.A.T. after six seasons, and it's not because of ratings. According to Deadline, despite the cop procedural's rise in linear viewership since moving back to Fridays this season, a financial agreement could not be met by co-producers Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios.

While the Shemar Moore-led series has been able to nab early renewals in recent years, last year, it basically came down to the wire, and this year things had changed. The license fee remained unchanged, which didn't help much due to the costs of TV production rising every year. Sony reportedly wasn't willing to do another renewal at a flat license fee since it would interfere with the finances.

CBS, in turn, upped the license fee, but the budget per episode would increase. Despite the two studios being in continuous negotiations, neither could come to a feasible agreement, which ultimately led to the eventual cancellation. Surprisingly, the network let its exclusive window on S.W.A.T. expire, which also could have played a part in it. Though it sounds like it was mostly just financial problems that kept the series from getting a renewal.

Many shows these days are experiencing financial problems and seeing budget cuts for next season in order to keep going. While the cast of Blue Bloods took pay cuts for Season 14, the majority of the One Chicago and Law & Order franchise stars will be seen in less episodes next season because of it. Meanwhile, 9-1-1 moved to ABC due to both ownership and financial issues. It's definitely a disappointment that Sony and CBS couldn't come to an agreement, but it does sound like they tried until the very end to make it happen. Financially, it just wasn't in the cards.

Fans had remained hopeful that S.W.A.T. would get renewed, but the longer the wait, the more unlikely it seemed, especially since it was soon the only veteran show awaiting news. It's always possible that the series could be picked up elsewhere, but if CBS and Sony couldn't agree on negotiations, it could be tough for them to do the same on a different platform unless they're given a bigger budget. As of now, S.W.A.T.'s two-part finale, which will start next Friday, May 12, will be the end of 20-Squad as we know it unless a miracle happens.