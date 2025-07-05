Josh Holloway’s Hit New Show and 3 More Series Everyone’s Watching on HBO Max This Weekend

HBO Max has cooled off this summer, with most of the streamer’s buzziest catalog titles going on hiatus. However, there are several key titles still entertaining viewers, including Lost star Josh Holloway’s current TV project.

Continue on to see the Max top 4 TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (July 5, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included in case you want to learn more about the programs.

4. Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose

Official Synopsis: “A heartfelt biographical series following the rise to fame of beloved Mexican comic and cultural icon Roberto Gómez Bolaños – AKA Chespirito.”

3. The Gilded Age

Official Synopsis: “From Julian Fellowes, this sprawling period drama chronicles the great conflict between old and new in New York’s glittering Gilded Age.”

2. Duster

Official Synopsis: “From J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, this 1970s drama follows a getaway driver and a young FBI agent as they take on a notorious crime syndicate.”

1. And Just Like That…

Official Synopsis: “Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigate the complicated reality of friendship, family and New York in their 50s.”