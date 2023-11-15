'S.W.A.T.': Alex Russell and David Lim Reunite Ahead of Season 7

As S.W.A.T. prepares to finally start work on the seventh and final season, Alex Russell and David Lim have reunited. After CBS canceled S.W.A.T. in May, it created an uproar. It only took a few days for CBS to change their minds and reverse the cancellation. Now, with the SAG-AFTRA strike done, the cast is preparing to start on their final season.

Ahead of that, however, Lim took to Instagram to share some photos from when the two went out to eat. He shared that he was "catching up" with his bro, Alex Russell, and the two have "lots of memories and laughs over the past six years!" Tan and Street's friendship on S.W.A.T. is definitely one of the best parts of the show, and it's refreshing to see that that friendship is the same off-screen.

CBS' spring 2024 schedule was recently revealed, with S.W.A.T. once again leading Friday nights in the New Year. The procedural will be returning on Feb. 16 to kick off the final season. Filming will likely be starting within the next few weeks, sometime after Thanksgiving. While it's going to be hard to say goodbye, it looks like the cast is already preparing for their goodbyes. Considering how close they all are, it wouldn't be surprising if they kept hanging out after the series ends. Plus, with the amount of BTS photos they likely haven't shared yet, they have a whole lot of memories.

When S.W.A.T. was renewed for Season 7, it was also announced that the final season will only have 13 episodes. While at the time, it didn't seem like much, because of the strikes, most shows seem to be aiming for 10-13 episodes for their upcoming seasons. There's going to be a lot to include for this final season, and there's no telling just what will happen or who could pop up. One thing that fans do know is that it's going to be a mix of emotions each episode. Hopefully, the series ends on a good note for everyone, but procedurals are always unpredictable, especially when it comes to the final season because there always has to be just one more last twist.

The seventh and final season of S.W.A.T. premieres on Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. All six seasons are currently streaming on Netflix, so fans should rewatch the show and catch up so they are prepared for 20-Squad's final missions.