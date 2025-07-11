Country singer Conner Smith has been charged in relation to a fatal car accident after he struck and killed a 77-year-old woman who was walking in a crosswalk in Nashville, Tenn., last month.

The “I Hate Alabama” singer, 24, has been issued a misdemeanor state citation, not a felony, for his role in the collision, his attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, told TMZ.

“Conner is incredibly grateful to the [Metropolitan Nashville Police Department] for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times,” Robinson told PEOPLE.

The fatal collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. on June 8 — the last night of CMA Fest — when Smith’s Chevrolet Silverado struck Dorothy Dobbins as she was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk, according to a news release from the MNPD at the time. Dobbins was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center but didn’t survive.

Smith has been charged with a misdemeanor, failure to yield resulting in a fatality, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the charge underscores Smith’s lack of criminal intent. Police noted at the time of the crash that the country singer “showed no signs of impairment” at the time of the crash.

Robinson’s statement continued, “His thoughts remain with Ms. Dobbins’ family, and he remains committed to honoring her memory with compassion by supporting efforts to improve pedestrian safety and help prevent future tragedies.”

A source told PEOPLE that the “Creek Will Rise” singer, who was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, is “encouraged” by the improvements made at the scene of the crash in Nashville, which includes adding multiple signs, more clearly marking the crosswalk and removing a tree that obstructed the view of the crosswalk.

The source continued that Smith respects the Nashville community’s support for Dobbins and her family, as well as the ongoing push for safety improvements that can prevent another similar tragedy from happening in the future.

Smith, who was born and raised in Nashville, is signed to Big Machine Records.