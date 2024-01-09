'Suits' Star Gives Update on Spinoff After Golden Globes Reunion

Patrick J. Adams is giving Suits fans hope as he opened up at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards about the upcoming spinoff of the legal drama. On the heels of the series breaking streaming records after being put on Netflix, Adams told E! News he would be happy to reunite with former co-star Meghan Markle for a spinoff if asked.

"I think Meghan is a fantastic actress," Adams said ahead of the Suits cast reunion at Sunday's award show. "We'd be lucky to have her back in the industry." Asked if he would return with the Duchess of Sussex for a spinoff, he answered, "Let's go, I'd do it," referencing their characters as he added, "I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle."

Adams added that he was "totally astounded" at the show's second life on Netflix, as the USA Network show that originally ran from 2011 to 2019 broke streaming records this summer, racking up 3 billion viewing minutes within its first week to become the most-viewed acquired streaming title.

"I feel honored," the actor said. "When you walk away from a show, you think that's it and you're going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it-loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it's incredible."

Adams' co-star Gabriel Macht had a similar sentiment when speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes Pre-Show presented by Variety, calling it an "amazing thing" to witness. "We had some great success when the show was on," Macht said. "All over the world, there were people downloading it, pirating, downloading it. At a certain point, Netflix came in and said, 'Why don't we put this out there.' And it's just gotten incredible eyes. And we're very grateful for it."

Markle herself has even weighed in, having exited Suits in Season 7 after getting engaged to Prince Harry. In November, the royal told Variety that she had "no idea" what sparked the renewed interest in the show, but added, "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit." She continued, "But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."