Meghan Markle Speaks out on 'Suits' Popularity on Netflix

Meghan Markle thinks it's "wild" how popular her old USA Network legal drama Suits has become now that it's streaming on Netflix. The Duchess of Sussex, who starred as paralegal Rachel Zane on the series from 2011 to 2018 before marrying Prince Harry, addressed the resurgence of interest in Suits while on the red carpet at Variety's Power of Women event Thursday.

Told that Suits has now crossed 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined as of Nielsen's weekly streaming report, Markle responded, "Isn't that wild?" as per Variety. While Markle said she had "no idea" what sparked the show's second life on streaming, she did have a guess. "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time," she said. "I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

Even Suits creator Aaron Korsh has expressed his surprise at the renewed interest in the show, tweeting last month in response to a story about the series breaking streaming records, "I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits. It's good to be the King." Around the same time, Deadline reported that Korsh is allegedly in development of a Suits offshoot for NBCUniversal, and that while deals were still being made at the time, the project was due to be fast-tracked. The offshoot is reportedly not going to be a reboot or a spinoff – like 2019's Pearson – but a Suits universe series much like CSI or NCIS.

Markle's time on Suits may have ended due to her royal romance, but she and the Duke of Sussex have been finding streaming success of their own through their Archewell Productions banner, which has a deal with Netflix. The duo has premiered three projects with the streamer, documentary Heart of Invictus, docuseries Live to Lead, and their autobiographical Harry & Meghan. Markle teased there's more to come.

"Things that make people feel- I was going say 'good,' but it's more than that, things that make people feel something, right?" Markle told Variety Thursday. "And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it, too. It's really fun."