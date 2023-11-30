'Suits' Spinoff Details Revealed Amid Meghan Markle Series' Streaming Success

Following the resurgence of USA Network legal drama Suits, the Meghan Markle-led series' previously announced spinoff finally has some new details. Variety reports that the LA-set drama will be set "in the same timeframe" as its predecessor. President of Universal International Studios and UCP Beatrice Springborn shared the news on Wednesday at the UK industry conference Content London.

The show doesn't have an official title, but Springborn did reference it as Suits LA at the conference, just as a placeholder. She noted it is "so fun and happy." The drama will "have the same energy and good-looking people that the original did," and it is being worked on "right now." While not much else has been revealed, it shouldn't be hard for the new spinoff to find a new home. But that doesn't mean that it's going to be easy to create something totally new.

"It is amazing looking at people in great clothes, but at the core of it, you can't have a show that's successful with just that," Springborn explained. "It has to have great storytelling and great character work. So how do you do something that can be ongoing, have a gloss to it, and be a continuing series that everyone wants?"

Since the new series is not a continuation of Suits, it may be hard to get fans interested. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that they can't still hope that some of their fan-favorites will make a return. The spinoff is going to be set in the Suits universe, so there's a good chance that at the very least, there could be some references to the original show. Either way, it still sounds like the Suits spinoff will surely be one to watch. Hopefully, it will last longer than short-lived spinoff Pearson.

Once Suits was added to Netflix in the summer, the series took off. The show ran for nine seasons on USA Network, with the finale airing in September 2019. Suits' domination on Netflix over the summer was like no other as it kept breaking record after record. Fans soon wanted more Suits, and although creator Aaron Korsh initially said nothing was in the works due to the strikes, once the strikes ended, it was a free-for-all. It will still be a while until Suits LA will be here and likely with a different title, but for now, fans can watch Suits on either Netflix or Peacock to keep occupied.