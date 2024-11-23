‘Suits: LA’ First Teaser Drops With a Nod to The Original Series

Suits: LA is coming to NBC in the new year, and the first teaser has a fun nod to the original series. It was recently announced that the Suits spinoff will be premiering on Feb. 23, and NBC has shared a new look at the upcoming series that centers on the show’s setting and the characters in action at the law firm, including Stephen Amell’s lead, Ted Black. Additionally, the background music will be very familiar to Suits fans, as the OG’s theme song, “Greenback Boogie” by Ima Robot, took center stage.

It’s unclear if the song was just used as a fun way to get original Suits fans hyped up for the spinoff or if it will continue to be the main theme song. Either way, it’s just enough to take fans back and get them excited for what’s to come, and it’s likely a foreshadowing of other Suits Easter Eggs in Suits: LA. At the very least, just hearing that theme song again is pretty great, regardless of how it’s used in the actual series.

Also starring Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg and created by Aaron Korsh, on Suits: LA, “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Meanwhile, the OG theme song won’t be the only nostalgic thing about Suits: LA. It was announced that original star Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter in all nine seasons of the USA Network legal drama, will be appearing in a multi-episode arc. Details surrounding the episodes have yet to be revealed, but it will be exciting to see Harvey back on screen, especially since this will mark Macht’s first acting role since Suits ended in 2019.

There will be a lot to look forward to when Suits: LA finally premieres, and fans will want to tune in on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET only on NBC.