‘Suits: LA’ Premiere Date Set at NBC

Suits: LA will be coming to a TV screen near you very soon. After NBC had ordered the Suits spinoff to series, it was revealed that the network was looking to have it air on the 2025-26 schedule, or even possibly debut during midseason 2025. While it was hard to tell which it would be, NBC’s midseason 2025 schedule reveals it was the latter. Suits: LA is set to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

Starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, Suits: LA centers on Ted, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

SUITS — “Enough Is Enough” Episode 411 — Pictured: (l-r) Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane — (Photo by: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The series also stars Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg and comes from original creator Aaron Korsh. Additionally, original Suits star Gabriel Macht will be reprising his role as Harvey Spector in a three-episode arc. Macht is the first and so far only OG star to be appearing on the new show, but many other original actors have expressed interest in potentially coming back, even just briefly, depending on scheduling and the type of storyline they’d be coming back to.

It was initially announced last year that Krosh was working on a new Suits series after the USA Network legal drama blew up on Netflix. While not a direct spinoff, the series does take place in the same universe as Suits and first spinoff, Pearson. It was hard to tell if anyone from Suits would be popping by, at least for the first season, but with Macht joining the fun, who knows who else might… follow suit.

Fans can watch all nine seasons of Suits on Peacock to prepare for Suits: LA, which is set to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET following fellow new series The Americas and followed by new series Grosse Pointe Garden Society.