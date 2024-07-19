'Suits: LA' Coming to NBC Officially, Series May Premiere Earlier Than Expected

More Suits is officially on the way. TVLine reports that spinoff Suits: L.A. has been ordered to series by NBC. Starring Stephen Amell, the show has yet to have a set premiere date, but a network rep told the outlet that it could actually air as soon as midseason in early 2025. If not, it would be held for the 2025-26 season.

It was announced in October 2023 that a new Suits series was in development after the original series got a record-breaking resurgence thanks to Netflix. Suits: L.A. is set in the same universe as the USA Network series but on the other side of the country, hence the title. Per the official logline from NBC, in Suits: L.A., "Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives."

The series comes from original Suits creator Aaron Korsh and also stars Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, and Troy Winbush. Korsh also wrote the pilot and serves as an executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and Victoria Mahoney, who directed the pilot.

Suits: L.A. marks the second spinoff in the Suits universe. Gina Torres reprised her role as Jessica Pearson in the short-lived Pearson, which ran for one season in 2019 on USA Network. It's too early to predict how Suits: L.A. will go, but since NBC is aiming for a premiere as early as midseason, it's definitely a good sign. Plus, Suits' resurgence will definitely help boost those ratings if people are wanting much more.

As for whether any OG Suits stars will appear in the new series, it's not completely out of the question. Wendell Pierce, who recurred as Robert Zane, told PopCulture that he'd "love to come make an appearance" if he's asked. Dana "Scottie" Scott actress Abigail Spencer also expressed interest in returning. However, it may just depend on how original characters are brought back and if it makes sense. At the very least, it will be exciting to see yet another show in the Suits universe and very soon.