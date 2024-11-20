‘Suits: LA’ Brings Back Major Star From Original Show

The upcoming Suits: LA series will officially have an original Suits cast member in the mix. Deadline reports that Harvey Specter himself, Gabriel Macht, is set to appear in the upcoming NBC spinoff in a three-episode arc. So far, Macht is the only OG cast member from the USA Network legal drama to be appearing on the new show, but many other cast members have expressed interest in doing Suits: LA, depending on timing and storyline, such as Patrick J. Adams, Wendell Pierce, and Abigail Spencer, among others.

As of now, it’s unknown how Harvey will be brought back into the picture. Fans last saw him in the Suits finale when he and Sarah Rafferty’s Donna opted to move to Seattle after their wedding to work alongside Mike and Rachel. Since Suits: LA does, of course, take place in Los Angeles, Harvey will be on the same Coast as the new show, which takes place at an entertainment law firm, so it would be a bit easier for Harvey to make the trip. Macht did share a fun video on his Instagram getting dressed in his Harvey Specter attire with the caption, “When an old friend is in need…it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right.”

Since it sounds like Harvey will have some past history with a character on Suits: LA, that should be fun to see. Who that character will be is unknown, but Stephen Amell, who plays lead Ted Black, shared in the comments, “The Bat Signal does work!!” so it’s quite possible that Ted will be the one in need. Whatever the case may be, it will be fun to see Macht back on the screen again. Suits: LA will mark his return to acting since Suits ended in 2019. While this upcoming appearance is not going to lead to him joining the cast full-time, perhaps he will make occasional returns in the future.

News of Gabriel Macht’s anticipated appearance comes on the heels of news that Suits: LA will indeed be premiering midseason 2025 on NBC. When the spinoff was ordered to series, it was revealed that while the show could be eyeing a 2025-26 debut, it was also possible that it could be premiering during midseason and that turned out to be right. Suits: LA is set to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. More information on Macht’s appearance will likely be announced in the near future.