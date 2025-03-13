‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Dean Norris Teases ‘Edgier’ and ‘More Intense’ Season 5 Following Move to Peacock

Fans of Law & Order: Organized Crime have been waiting a long time for Season 5. Now that it’s coming out next month, Dean Norris teased just how different it will be on Peacock.

It was announced last May that the Law & Order spinoff would be moving from NBC to Peacock for the upcoming fifth season. Although it’s only going to have 10 episodes, Norris, who plays Elliot’s brother Randall Stabler, told TV Insider that it’s going to be a lot gritter.

“We finished it in January. It’s going to be great,” Norris shared. “There’s a lot of family stuff between me and my buddy Chris Meloni, and I think you guys are going to love it. I’m really excited because it’s on Peacock. We can say the F word. It’s a lot edgier, it’s a lot more intense, and so it’s been kind of freeing in a way, creatively, to be on streaming, on Peacock, instead of on the network.”

Pictured: (l-r) Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette Stabler — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK)

If any Law & Order show were to move to Peacock, Organized Crime certainly seems like the perfect one. It’s hard to predict how different it will truly be, but it sounds like the changes will be felt. Since the episodes will also be longer than on broadcast, that also gives the cast and crew to really dig the stories. Of course, Organized Crime is not the first show to go from broadcast to streaming, and even though it does take time to get used to, especially when that first F-bomb drops, it’s always for the better.

Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, releasing on Apr. 17, “explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.”

Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez are all returning for Season 5. Norris was upped to series regular after recurring during Season 4. Also joining Season 5 include Olivia Thirlby and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Whether or not there will be a crossover with Law & Order: SVU remains to be seen, but Mariska Hargitay was pretty interested in making it work.

The first two episodes of Organized Crime Season 5 drop on Peacock on Thursday, Apr. 17, with new episodes releasing weekly.