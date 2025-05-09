Major NBC Sitcom Canceled, Studio Now Shopping It Elsewhere

Night Court is no longer in session at NBC. The network has canceled the multi-camera comedy after just three seasons, Deadline reported Friday.

The cancellation news came just days after Night Court aired its cliffhanger Season 3 finale, “A Decent Proposal,” Tuesday. Although that episode now serves as the series finale, Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, reportedly plans to shop the Melissa Rauch-led sitcom to other outlets, multiple sites reported.

A followup to the original Reinhold Weeg-created sitcom of the same name that aired for nine seasons from 1984 to 1992, Night Court centered around Rauch’s Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone (Harry Anderson) from the original series. Abby has followed in her father’s footsteps and now presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, where she “tries to bring order to her crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding,” portrayed by John Larroquette.

NIGHT COURT — “Just the Fax, Dan” Episode 203 — Pictured: Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC/Warner Bros. via Getty Images)

From showrunner and executive producer Dan Rubin, Night Court also starred Lacretta as bailiff Gurgs, Nyambi Nyambi as court clerk Wyatt, and Wendie Malick as Season 3 prosecutor Julianne. Marsha Warfield appeared throughout the series as Roz, her character from the original show.

NBC did not comment on a reason for the show’s cancellation, but Deadline noted that the decision not to bring Night Court back for a fourth season came as the network has been looking to make cuts in preparation for NBA coverage next season. Although Night Court launched in 2023 to strong ratings, those numbers have continued to decline year-over-year, and the series was reportedly “considered vulnerable.”

Night Court was one of two comedy series given the ax Friday ahead of NBC’s upfront presentation Monday, with the George Lopez and Mayan Lopez-starring show Lopez vs Lopez canceled after three seasons. Freshman hit Happy’s Place, starring Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Belissa Escobedo and Rex Linn, was picked up for a second season back in February. Several other series – Suits LA, Brilliant Minds, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, The Hunting Party, The Irrational, and Found – also remain on the bubble at NBC.