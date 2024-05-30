'Suits' Alum Wendell Pierce Shares Thoughts on Drama's 'Lasting Impact' During Surprise Resurgence and Potential Spinoff Appearance (Exclusive)

The Suits resurgence last year kicked off a brand new era for the legal drama, and Wendell Pierce spoke to PopCulture.com about how it all feels. The USA Network series ran for nine seasons, with the series finale airing in September 2019. After the first eight seasons hit Netflix last summer, the show immediately became a hit. It broke record after record for streaming for months, and it's still doing pretty well.

From Seasons 2-9, Pierce recurred as attorney Robert Zane, who is also the father of Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane. Now, seeing Suits resurfacing after all these years and even having some of the Suits cast reuniting and starting a rewatch podcast, Pierce told PopCulture that it's all "a reminder that if you do good work and put it out there, the audience will find it. Hopefully it doesn't take seven years after it finishes that you get an audience again. But I think it's a wonderful thing that the work that you do, the lasting impact will be the people you worked with, the relationship you have with them, and the work that you do."

Pierce continued, "That will be the lasting impact of what we do. And this resurgence of that show and streaming is just proof of that. Seven years ago, we ended this show and thought we did a really good job, and people who didn't find it then are finding it now. And so it bodes well for good work finding its audience, just like water seeks its level. Then also for the business, I think it's really complementary to streaming is influencing audiences as well that people can find and still connect to material long after you finish producing it."

(Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Due to Suits' newfound popularity, there is now a spinoff in the works, Suits L.A. While the series will take place in Los Angeles and include a whole new set of characters, there is still a possibility that some familiar faces could pop up. After Abigail Spencer expressed interest in returning, Wendell Pierce gave his own thoughts on potentially suiting up again. "They've already started with the new cast and all of that.," he said. "And I'm sure some cameos are in the works, I'm sure. If they asked me to do that, I'd love to come make an appearance."

How exactly cameos would work out on the new show is unclear, especially since the OG Suits was set in New York and some of the characters are all over the country. However, with Mike, Rachel, Harvey, and Donna residing in Seattle, it's not too out of the question, including for Robert as well. At least it's on the East Coast. You never know what could happen.