‘SNL’ Reveals April Hosts and Musical Guests

Saturday Night Live will have three new episodes in April, NBC announced Monday. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and singer Lizzo will all host episodes, while Gunna and Camila Cabello will perform. SNL is now in its 47th season, and its most recent episode aired on March 12 with Zoe Kravitz as host.

The April 2 episode will feature Carmichael as host and Gunna as musical guest. Both are making their SNL debut, although Carmichael should be familiar to NBC viewers. He co-created and starred in the acclaimed sitcom The Carmichael Show, which aired on the peacock network from 2015 to 2017. His latest special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, airs on HBO on April 1. Gunna will perform songs from his new album, DS4Ever, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/1505967679684988934?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Gyllenhaal will take over Studio 8H on April 9. This is his first time hosting an episode since 2007, although he made a cameo in a 2011 “Weekend Update” segment and popped up in the “Airport Sushi” sketch in February 2020. Gyllenhaal’s appearance on the show is timed for the release of Michael Bay’s Ambulance, which opens on April 8.

Cabello is also making her second appearance on SNL. She previously performed on the show in October 2019, when David Harbour hosted. Cabello’s new album Familia will be released on April 8.

Lizzo will pull double duty on the April 16 episode. This will be her first time hosting, but she was the musical guest on Eddie Murphy’s episode in December 2019. Lizzo hosts the new Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which starts on March 25. She is now working on her follow-up to her breakthrough album, 2019’s Cuz I Love You. In August 2021, she released her first new song in over two years with “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B.

“Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018,” Lizzo said of her new project in a Variety interview. “It has evolved to a place where I’m proud. It’s one of the most musically badass, daring, and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date. I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist. All I want to do is help people through my music.”

New SNL episodes air on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:40 p.m. PT. The show is also streamed live on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform, where fans can find past episodes.